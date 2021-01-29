Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 5.1% After Insider Selling

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) traded down 5.1% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $37.24 and last traded at $39.35. 5,346,476 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,522,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

Specifically, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,645,847 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $360,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.