BlitzPredict Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,316.00 (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $255,234.49 and approximately $1,316.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPredict token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, BlitzPredict has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000561 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

BlitzPredict Token Trading

BlitzPredict can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

