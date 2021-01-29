BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MYN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 860.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 729,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 653,172 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

