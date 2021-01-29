BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 63.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MYN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,339. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $13.62.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
