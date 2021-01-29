BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MYJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,593. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.
See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.