BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Up 560.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MYJ stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,593. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYJ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,111 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter worth about $523,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 96.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 45.9% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.