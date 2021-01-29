BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Up 485.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:MYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

