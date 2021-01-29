BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Short Interest Up 485.0% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 485.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:MYF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.13. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
