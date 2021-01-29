BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE MVT opened at $15.20 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVT. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

