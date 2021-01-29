BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Down 64.4% in January

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 64.4% from the December 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $195,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $376,000.

MHN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.07. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,120. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

