BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Independent Investors Inc.

Independent Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 19.2% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK traded down $10.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $709.37. 1,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 799,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $721.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $637.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

