BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2,650.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 57,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,968 shares of company stock worth $2,844,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $719.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $721.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $637.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

