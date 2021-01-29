BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BLK stock opened at $719.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $721.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $637.60.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,844,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

