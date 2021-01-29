BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 13,700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $12.08.

Get BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.