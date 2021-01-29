BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.00

BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.00 and last traded at C$27.96, with a volume of 16666120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.78.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.96.

In related news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director John Chen sold 558,003 shares of BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.17, for a total transaction of C$3,442,037.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,225,188 shares in the company, valued at C$32,231,530.38. Over the last three months, insiders sold 598,303 shares of company stock worth $4,051,877.

About BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

