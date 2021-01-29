Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Black Hills by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Black Hills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 29,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.51 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 3.83%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.