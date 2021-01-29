BitTube (TUBE) One Day Volume Hits $16,951.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 42.7% against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $16,951.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00407173 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

