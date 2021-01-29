BitMart Token (BMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.50 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BitMart Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0317 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $546,058.00 worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMart Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a token. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 657,032,735 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,636,766 tokens. The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

BitMart Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMart Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMart Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitMart Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMart Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMart Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.