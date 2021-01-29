BitDegree (BDG) Hits Market Cap of $316,327.92

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 25.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, BitDegree has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One BitDegree token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market cap of $316,327.92 and $239.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00066381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.57 or 0.00825399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.84 or 0.04072448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017085 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BDG is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

