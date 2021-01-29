BitcoiNote Trading Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $51,175.72 and approximately $23.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote Token Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,320,748 tokens. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoiNote is Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

