Bitcoin Plus One Day Volume Hits $46,152.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market cap of $918,655.97 and $46,152.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $5.98 or 0.00017476 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000153 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 153,659 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

