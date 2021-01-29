Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 25.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 30.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $745,675.36 and $120.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0405 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000044 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

