Bit-Z Token Reaches Market Cap of $10.11 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bit-Z Token has a market cap of $10.11 million and $2.09 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00874690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00048915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.90 or 0.04103022 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017772 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014505 BTC.

Bit-Z Token Profile

Bit-Z Token is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. The official message board for Bit-Z Token is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bit-Z Token is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

Bit-Z Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bit-Z Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

