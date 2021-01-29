Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,941. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48.

