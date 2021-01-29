Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,745 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,802,000 after buying an additional 50,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $199.84. 27,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,157. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $210.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.52.

