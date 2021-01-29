Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

