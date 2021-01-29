Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021 // Comments off

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.