Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.94. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.