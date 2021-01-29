Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

BNGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Bionano Genomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

BNGO stock opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 510.42% and a negative return on equity of 749.14%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter valued at $164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Bionano Genomics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 849,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the third quarter valued at $306,000. 5.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

