BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Down 5.7%

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.84. Approximately 3,006,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 1,492,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a market cap of $391.30 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $39.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $27,915.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 20,320 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $90,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,287 shares of company stock valued at $204,625 in the last 90 days. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,923 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

