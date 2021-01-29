BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Trading Down 8.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI)’s share price traded down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.94. 527,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 873,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 379.14% and a negative net margin of 770.75%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

