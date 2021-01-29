BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Downgraded by SEB Equities

SEB Equities lowered shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

