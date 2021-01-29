BHF RG Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF comprises about 2.0% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBH stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.33. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.99. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $190.32.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

