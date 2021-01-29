BHF RG Capital Inc. Has $603,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VXUS traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.40. The stock had a trading volume of 123,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,687. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $63.28.

