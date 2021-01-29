BHF RG Capital Inc. Grows Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BHF RG Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 18.1% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 562.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,755,000 after buying an additional 154,447 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after buying an additional 2,173,642 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 10,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.51. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11.

