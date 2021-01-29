BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Get BG Medicine alerts:

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for BG Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.