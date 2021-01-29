BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of BG Medicine stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
BG Medicine Company Profile
