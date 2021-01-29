Bfsg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after buying an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,248,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after buying an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 34,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $396.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.90.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

