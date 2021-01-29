BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Stock Position Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 506.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BeyondSpring by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 74.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeyondSpring stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BYSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on BeyondSpring from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

