BeyondSpring (BYSI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

1/21/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – BeyondSpring was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – BeyondSpring was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2021 – BeyondSpring is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/28/2020 – BeyondSpring is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.14. The company had a trading volume of 443,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,632. The company has a market capitalization of $370.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BeyondSpring in the second quarter valued at $503,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 74.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 506.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

