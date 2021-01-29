Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 768.6% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BYND opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200-day moving average is $141.90. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,805 shares of company stock worth $18,571,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

