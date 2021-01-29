Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 1,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,540. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $882.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 73,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,726.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 659,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 623,667 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 88.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 299.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

