Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.B) to announce earnings per share of $2.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings. Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hathaway will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.80 to $10.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Berkshire Hathaway.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.02 billion for the quarter. Berkshire Hathaway had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 5.25%.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,943,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,425. The company has a market capitalization of $541.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.07. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $159.50 and a one year high of $231.61.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

