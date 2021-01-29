Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EJTTF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of easyJet to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of EJTTF opened at $9.57 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

