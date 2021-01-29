Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 184.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 40,298 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.