Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RYCEY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.
Shares of RYCEY opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.56.
About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
