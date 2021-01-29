Berenberg Bank Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of FLGZY opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

