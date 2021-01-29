Berenberg Bank Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Hold

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

