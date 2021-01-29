Berenberg Bank Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Hold

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SGS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSOY opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. SGS has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $31.24.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

