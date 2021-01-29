Bella Protocol Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC on exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $21.43 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $282.03 or 0.00757036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.68 or 0.03775804 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013290 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,500,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

