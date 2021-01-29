Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Down 36.4%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 36.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.08 and last traded at $33.64. 58,217,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 30,857,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.89.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter worth $13,316,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,718 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 792,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after purchasing an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.