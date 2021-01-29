Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.90

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.90 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 1217984 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

BBBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after purchasing an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

