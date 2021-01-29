Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Increased to $282.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.61% from the stock’s current price.

BDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.31.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $5.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.06. 46,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,142. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mirova increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

