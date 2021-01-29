Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 4,050 Shares

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,562,757.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BEEM opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.14 and a 200-day moving average of $34.60. Beam Global has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $398.00 million and a PE ratio of -75.33.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

