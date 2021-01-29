Beacon (BECN) Price Hits $0.0168 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $8,786.99 and approximately $64.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 64.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005865 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 46.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 178% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

