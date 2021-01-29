BCS Downgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Neutral

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BCS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. Barclays has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

