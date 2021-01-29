Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAX. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the third quarter worth $57,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The stock had a trading volume of 146,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,340. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

